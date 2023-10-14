Creative Planning Grows Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 137.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 275.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.3 %

DINO opened at $53.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

