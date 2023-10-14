Creative Planning Grows Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after acquiring an additional 75,569 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $17.94 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.