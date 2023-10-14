Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 88.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $28.68.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $4,498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,821,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $4,498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,821,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 495,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,515,427.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,535,155 in the last ninety days. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBX. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

