Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Creative Planning increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 201.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $325.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.10 and a 12 month high of $399.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.51.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.