Creative Planning Has $1.18 Million Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 61,320 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $318.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $132.56 and a twelve month high of $475.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.63. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 140.01% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.00.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total value of $175,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $696,038. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

