Creative Planning Has $1.21 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.8 %

ARW stock opened at $114.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.25. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.16 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

