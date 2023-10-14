Creative Planning Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,229 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 2,842.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WF stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 14.20%. Analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

