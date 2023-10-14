Creative Planning Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JHX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JHX opened at $26.08 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $954.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

