Creative Planning Has $1.26 Million Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,118 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 36,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,835,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 2.3 %

EQNR stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

