Creative Planning Has $1.26 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,745 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 160,301 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,956 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in SEA by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,456 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.85 and a beta of 1.67. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $88.84.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

