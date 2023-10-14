Creative Planning Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Creative Planning raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO opened at $382.61 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.61 and a 12-month high of $406.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.78.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

