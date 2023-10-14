Creative Planning Has $1.30 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $162.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.54. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.03.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.23.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

