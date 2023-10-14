Creative Planning Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,082 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLF

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.