Creative Planning Has $1.33 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IRM opened at $60.30 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $738,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

