Creative Planning Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Creative Planning raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after acquiring an additional 280,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,732,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.59 per share, for a total transaction of $254,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,998.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $206.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $205.18 and a 12 month high of $351.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.27.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.63.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

