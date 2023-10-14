Creative Planning Has $1.38 Million Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,896 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3,739.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 539.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,166.00 and a beta of 0.69. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.19 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

