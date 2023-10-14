Creative Planning Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $35.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 381.94%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

