Creative Planning Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Creative Planning grew its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 107,547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,375,000 after buying an additional 56,134,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 1st quarter worth $636,060,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Robert Half by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,330,000 after purchasing an additional 891,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.84. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

