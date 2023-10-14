Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

