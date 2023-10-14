Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,785,000 after purchasing an additional 273,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,521,000 after purchasing an additional 765,591 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance
NYSE:PNW opened at $75.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.10.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Pinnacle West Capital
Pinnacle West Capital Profile
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pinnacle West Capital
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.