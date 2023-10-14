Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Universal Display by 127.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.22.

Universal Display Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OLED opened at $160.41 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $89.52 and a 12 month high of $166.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

