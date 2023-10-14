Creative Planning Increases Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Creative Planning raised its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 317.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 637.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,414,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,113 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ONTO. Benchmark lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ONTO opened at $138.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.36. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.68 and a 12-month high of $147.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.59.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.