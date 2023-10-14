Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Creative Planning increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,405 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 63,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 197,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $4,230,887.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,598,082 shares in the company, valued at $34,198,954.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 231,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,264. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

SNV stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SNV shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNV

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.