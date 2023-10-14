Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the second quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 52,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.7% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $531,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WST shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $385.06 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

