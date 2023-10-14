Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $354,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 116.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $328,000.

Shares of COPX stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $27.57 and a 12-month high of $42.44.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

