Creative Planning Purchases 1,821 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 105.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 589.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AER stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.95.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

