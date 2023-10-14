Creative Planning Purchases 2,145 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Creative Planning raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after acquiring an additional 260,195,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $495,620,000 after acquiring an additional 276,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,258,000 after acquiring an additional 67,706 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,410,000 after acquiring an additional 484,794 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.48.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

