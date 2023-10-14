Creative Planning Purchases 27,141 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,141 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Ally Financial by 167.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

