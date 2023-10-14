Creative Planning Purchases 272 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,287,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,637,000 after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,262,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $266.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.24. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.80 and a fifty-two week high of $284.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.22.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

