Creative Planning Purchases 3,503 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 980.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $66.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.48.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $155,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,348.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $497,545.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $155,747.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,348.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,208 shares of company stock worth $1,629,896 over the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

