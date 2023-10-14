Creative Planning Purchases 4,597 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 75,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,962,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 58,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KB stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

