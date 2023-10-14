Creative Planning Purchases 5,995 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $194.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

