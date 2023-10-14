Creative Planning Purchases 91 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 309.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 400.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Chemed by 60.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 98.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $502.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $431.71 and a 52-week high of $574.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $510.09 and a 200 day moving average of $531.92.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chemed

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.