Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -10.23%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

