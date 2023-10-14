Creative Planning Raises Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATH. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth $174,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Shares of CATH stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average of $52.91. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $56.51.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

