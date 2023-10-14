Creative Planning Raises Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 79.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,367 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBC. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,383,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,807,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,162,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,713 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,378 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,230,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,243,000 after acquiring an additional 907,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

EBC stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.78. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

