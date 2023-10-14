Creative Planning Raises Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.06. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

