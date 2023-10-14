Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,086 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SHG opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

