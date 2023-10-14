Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,346,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,738,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 602,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 122,505 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 340,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 64,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NUEM opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $221.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

