Creative Planning Sells 1,228 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,556,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after purchasing an additional 348,105 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,290.3% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,078,000 after purchasing an additional 249,121 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC stock opened at $201.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.11 and a 200-day moving average of $229.14.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

