Creative Planning Sells 317 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 97,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 531.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,696 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,950,000 after acquiring an additional 43,072,503 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS VLUE opened at $89.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

