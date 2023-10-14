Creative Planning Sells 3,740 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 44.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.8% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 492.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15.4% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 76,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 50,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

