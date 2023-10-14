Creative Planning Sells 4,389 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after buying an additional 1,246,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $68,940,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,962,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,815,000 after buying an additional 1,128,782 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $32,430,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

