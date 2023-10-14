Creative Planning Sells 5,175 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Shares of NYF opened at $51.15 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $54.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

