Creative Planning Sells 5,352 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 389,194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1,624.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 350,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,520,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after buying an additional 266,867 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 261,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 171,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 147,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.