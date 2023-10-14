Creative Planning Sells 6,014 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

