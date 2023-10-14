Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 60,321 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $12.02 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.41.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.44. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $492.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRGY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $30,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,231. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

