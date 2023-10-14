Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 128.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 328,740 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 8.4% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $113,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 25 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 59,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 232.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 119,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 83,284 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.7% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 23.2% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

AAPL opened at $178.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.04 and its 200 day moving average is $178.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

