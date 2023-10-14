Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Mizuho

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.68.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

