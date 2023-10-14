Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,209 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ecovyst were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 58.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 98.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 678,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 152,509 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,283,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 251.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 60,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kurt Bitting purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $29,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,521.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECVT. Citigroup began coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Ecovyst Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ECVT opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. Ecovyst Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

